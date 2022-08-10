First Alert Weather: Heavy rain, flooding possible Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thunderstorms with intense downpours that could cause flooding means Wednesday a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

The storms are not expected to be severe, but a Flood Watch is up for most of the Tri-State until 8 p.m.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rain continues to be possible, impacting rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Watch for heavy downpours through Wednesday morning.

These will taper off late afternoon and end mid-to-late evening.

Beginning Wednesday night, cooler Canadian air will bring more comfortable conditions to the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

It’s a welcome change that will keep temperatures a bit cooler than normal into the last week of August.

