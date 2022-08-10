Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man pleads to having sex with underage Indiana girls

Jesse Meckley fled prosecution for nearly a year before he pleaded last week.
A 2020 mugshot of Jesse Meckley
A 2020 mugshot of Jesse Meckley(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney King
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors.

Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was placed on hold again after prosecutors say he stopped showing up to court in August 2021.

Prosecutors say Meckley sexually assaulted three teenage girls in Brookville.

Last week, he pleaded guilty to one count of child molestation and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

One alleged victim says she wanted to come forward to tell her story to spread awareness about sexual assault. She says it was scary not knowing where he was for nearly a year.

“I was kind of just nervous,” she said. “I felt like I seen his face everywhere, I guess. Kind of felt like I seen him in every car that went by and what not. Lind of edgy, always feeling on edge.”

She sys the assault happened in 2018 when she was just 14 years old. Now 19, she is married with a baby.

“I don’t like to be alone with any man. besides my husband,” she said. “Like, not even family. I’d still not be comfortable at all.”

She’s relieved she doesn’t have to go through a trial, but Meckley’s plea is cold comfort.

“He said that he took the plea hearing to make it easier on me and the other victims, but what good does that do us now,” she said. “He didn’t do anything to make anything easier before. He’s the one that started all of it. We have to live with it.”

Meckley will be sentenced Aug. 31.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man's body was found early Monday morning on I-75 northbound near the Kyles Lane exit.
Body found on side of I-75 North identified
Multiple jurisdictions at the scene of a water search after a person reportedly crashed and...
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies
Body pulled from Ohio River under Taylor Southgate Bridge
Body pulled from Ohio River under Taylor Southgate Bridge
Police were at the scene of a crash on Hamilton Avenue at I-275.
Victim identified in Colerain Township crash
First responders bogged down by a Wilmington Air Park foam release.
Coroner, Red Cross at Wilmington Air Park after foam release

Latest News

Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update
Hydia Hamilton-Smith
Cincinnati woman charged after baby boy dies from alleged brain trauma, burns
Clearcreek Township Police Eric Ney
Clearcreek Township officer returns to ICU, family asks for prayers
The young girl was given Narcan and taken to the hospital.
Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose