Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Madeira man arrested after repeatedly masturbating in driveway: court docs

Brian Luedeker
Brian Luedeker(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Madeira man is accused of repeatedly masturbating in his driveway in broad daylight, court records show.

Brian Luedeker, 49, was arrested Tuesday on three counts of misdemeanor public indecency.

Madeira police wrote in an affidavit that he was charged after he was seen in his driveway in the 7300 block of Juler Avenue on three separate dates “engaging in masturbation.”

It was reported at noon on July 31, at 3 p.m. on Aug. 3 and at 4 p.m. on Monday, according to the sworn statement.

Luedeker was booked into the Hamilton County jail at about 1 p.m. Tuesday and held overnight without bond.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in the case in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign posted on the doors of Chili Time reads: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we...
Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled
The suspects allegedly targeted bins where Kings Island patrons leave personal items before...
3 Cincinnati men accused in theft scheme at Kings Island, prosecutor says
A man's body was found early Monday morning on I-75 northbound near the Kyles Lane exit.
Body found on side of I-75 North identified
Body pulled from Ohio River under Taylor Southgate Bridge
Body pulled from Ohio River under Taylor Southgate Bridge
The young girl was given Narcan and taken to the hospital.
Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose

Latest News

Storms are not expected to be severe, but a Flood Watch is up for most of the Tri-State until 8...
First Alert Weather: Heavy rain, flooding possible Wednesday
One person is dead in a Brown County house fire, according to Brown County dispatchers.
1 dead in Brown County house fire
A ticket sold in Erlanger at the Kroger store at 3158 Dixie Highway for Friday’s Mega Millions...
$1M Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in NKY
Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey explains how inmates are damaging locks in at the Hamilton County...
Sheriff McGuffey making changes to justice center due to vandalism, smuggling