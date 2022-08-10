Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Massive catch! Man sets state record with 104-pound catfish

Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River. setting a new...
Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River. setting a new record in Mississippi.(Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (Gray News) - A Mississippi man has raised the bar with his latest catch.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline.

The department shared Halley’s catch on Tuesday regarding the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish.

Officials said Halley’s fish was 3 pounds heavier than the previous record that was set in 1997 by the team of Freddie Parker and Brad Smith.

According to the department, this was the second blue catfish state record broken this year. Eugene Cronley of Brandon landed a 131-pound Blue Catfish in April using a rod and reel also in the Mississippi River near Natchez.

Mississippi fishing records are separated into three categories: Rod and Reel, Trophy and Fly Fishing. Those current records can be seen here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man's body was found early Monday morning on I-75 northbound near the Kyles Lane exit.
Body found on side of I-75 North identified
Multiple jurisdictions at the scene of a water search after a person reportedly crashed and...
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies
Body pulled from Ohio River under Taylor Southgate Bridge
Body pulled from Ohio River under Taylor Southgate Bridge
Police were at the scene of a crash on Hamilton Avenue at I-275.
Victim identified in Colerain Township crash
First responders bogged down by a Wilmington Air Park foam release.
Coroner, Red Cross at Wilmington Air Park after foam release

Latest News

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (left) and Republican-challenger Dr. Scott Jensen (right) participated...
Walz, Jensen win primaries to set up Minnesota governor race
An 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a shooting during the Highland Park parade hopes to be...
Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in Fourth of July shooting, hoping to return to school
Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update
A 2020 mugshot of Jesse Meckley
Man pleads to having sex with underage Indiana girls
Hydia Hamilton-Smith
Cincinnati woman charged after baby boy dies from alleged brain trauma, burns