Sheriff McGuffey making changes to justice center due to vandalism, smuggling

Inmates ‘will take any opportunity’ to accomplish their aims, the sheriff says.
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Changes are being made at the Hamilton County Justice Center to improve safety.

Inmates at the justice center have broken windows, misused batteries in computer tablets, compromised cell locks and smuggled in a variety of drugs and compounds through the mail.

“People that are incarcerated—some of those really bad guys, will take any opportunity to do anything in the environment that you can imagine,” said Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.

