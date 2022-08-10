Sheriff McGuffey making changes to justice center due to vandalism, smuggling

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Changes are being made at the Hamilton County Justice Center to improve safety.

Inmates at the justice center have broken windows, misused batteries in computer tablets, compromised cell locks and smuggled in a variety of drugs and compounds through the mail.

“People that are incarcerated—some of those really bad guys, will take any opportunity to do anything in the environment that you can imagine,” said Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.

Sheriff McGuffey takes me behind-the-scenes at the Hamilton County Justice Center as they just transitioned to electronic mail. She said this change came after some mail being sent to the jail was compromised with drugs that inmates used to get high.@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/IVfXQRN6ra — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) August 10, 2022

