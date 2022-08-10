Monkeypox case reported in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A person has tested positive for Monkeypox in Butler County, the General Health District says.

It is the first case of monkeypox in the county.

The CDC says there are nearly 9,500 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S., 73 of them in Ohio.

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, skin-to-skin contact, according to the Butler County General Health District.

Health officials say people with monkeypox get a rash that will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing.

The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.

Other symptoms of monkeypox include:

Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

Respiratory issues like sore throat, nasal congestion or cough

Health officials say people may experience all or only a few symptoms of monkeypox but most people who are infected will get a rash.

The symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus.

The Health Departments of Butler County says anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact their health provider and seek medical attention.

Call your primary care doctor or urgent care before arriving in person.

The vaccine for monkeypox is only recommended for people at high risk because the state has a limited number of vaccines.

