Ohio schools meal program to receive millions of dollars in additional money

School children eating lunch
School children eating lunch(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13) announced that school meal programs, and the child and adult day care providers in Ohio, will receive an estimated $78,810,000 in additional federal funding this upcoming school year through the Keep Kids Fed Act.

The bill will ensure that schools can continue providing meals for students despite ongoing supply chain issues and will allow the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide additional assistance to child nutrition programs by reimbursing them at a higher rate as they continue to serve healthy meals, according to a press release from Congressman Tim Ryan’s office.

Under the bipartisan Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), Congress provided USDA with key flexibilities to help child nutrition programs continue serving children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The relief helped feed hungry students during the school closures, virtual learning, and social distancing that disrupted traditional meal service. Without the Keep Kids Fed Act, important flexibilities provided under FFCRA would have expired on June 30, 2022.

To learn more about the Keep Kids Fed Act, click here.

