Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Parents charged after 7-year-old accidentally shoots herself, deputies say

The parents of a 7-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself in the chest in Oconee County are facing charges. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – The parents of a 7-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself in the chest last month are now facing charges, according to officials.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Tyler Smith and Amy Smith have been charged with unlawful neglect.

The investigation began when deputies were called to a home on July 14 in reference to the accidental shooting. Deputies found the girl with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. A handgun was secured at the scene.

The child was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital where she underwent several surgeries and remained in the ICU following the shooting.

The Smiths are facing charges because they left the loaded firearm within reach of four children at the home, according to arrest warrants.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign posted on the doors of Chili Time reads: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we...
Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled
The suspects allegedly targeted bins where Kings Island patrons leave personal items before...
3 Cincinnati men accused in theft scheme at Kings Island, prosecutor says
The young girl was given Narcan and taken to the hospital.
Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose
Hydia Hamilton-Smith
Cincinnati woman charged after baby boy dies from alleged brain trauma, burns
A man's body was found early Monday morning on I-75 northbound near the Kyles Lane exit.
Body found on side of I-75 North identified

Latest News

This photo from July 30, 2018, shows the Sesame Place sign at the theme park's location in...
Sesame Place to train employees on diversity and inclusion
FILE - Morgan Geyser is escorted out of the courtroom following her sentencing on Feb. 1, 2018,...
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
fake check
Scammers target students searching for scholarships and grants
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
Colerain Township police detective quits after admitting to having sex on duty, records show
Colerain Township police detective quits after admitting to having sex on duty, records show