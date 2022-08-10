Contests
WEDNESDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Heavy downpours are expected today
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Through the morning, watch for areas of fog. Otherwise, it is HUMID with temperatures in the 70s.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day as the threat for flooding persists. Flash flooding will be a concern with heavy rainfall.

Isolated heavy downpours are possible through the morning Wednesday and will taper off late afternoon and end mid to late evening.

In addition, a FLOOD WATCH continues until 8pm Wednesday.

Beginning Wednesday night, Canadian air will bring cooler, much less humid air to the FOX19 NOW viewing area that will last through the weekend.

