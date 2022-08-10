Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request

FILE - Morgan Geyser is escorted out of the courtroom following her sentencing on Feb. 1, 2018,...
FILE - Morgan Geyser is escorted out of the courtroom following her sentencing on Feb. 1, 2018, in Waukesha, Wis. Geyser, one of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man, has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Geyser, now 20, asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier, who spent nearly four years at a mental health facility in Oshkosh.(Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release.

In June, 20-year-old Morgan Geyser asked a Waukesha County judge to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier.

The judge appointed three doctors to evaluate Geyser’s mental state.

After receiving one doctor’s report, Geyser and her attorney sent a letter to the judge Tuesday asking that the petition be withdrawn.

The victim, Payton Leutner, survived after suffering 19 stab wounds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign posted on the doors of Chili Time reads: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we...
Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled
The suspects allegedly targeted bins where Kings Island patrons leave personal items before...
3 Cincinnati men accused in theft scheme at Kings Island, prosecutor says
The young girl was given Narcan and taken to the hospital.
Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose
Hydia Hamilton-Smith
Cincinnati woman charged after baby boy dies from alleged brain trauma, burns
A man's body was found early Monday morning on I-75 northbound near the Kyles Lane exit.
Body found on side of I-75 North identified

Latest News

This photo from July 30, 2018, shows the Sesame Place sign at the theme park's location in...
Sesame Place to train employees on diversity and inclusion
fake check
Scammers target students searching for scholarships and grants
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
Colerain Township police detective quits after admitting to having sex on duty, records show
Colerain Township police detective quits after admitting to having sex on duty, records show