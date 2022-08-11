Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner.
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A teenager from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being pulled into a wood chipper, according to the coroner.

Authorities said the 17-year-old was partially pulled into a commercial wood chipper at a home in Lehigh County, which is in the eastern part of the state.

Troopers and EMS personnel provided medical assistance to the teen before he was airlifted to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner.

Several agencies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating this death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Luedeker
Madeira man arrested after repeatedly masturbating in driveway: court docs
A sign posted on the doors of Chili Time reads: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we...
Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled
Hydia Hamilton-Smith
Cincinnati woman charged after baby boy dies from alleged brain trauma, burns
A 2020 mugshot of Jesse Meckley
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
The body of a woman missing since Aug, 4 after she walked away from a nursing home in...
Body of missing woman found in Kenton County

Latest News

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the home in New Britain had...
2 children hospitalized with mercury poisoning in Connecticut
Cedar Point's new Wild Mouse roller coaster is coming in 2023.
Cedar Point announces new roller coaster coming in 2023
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Body of missing Kenton County woman found
Body of missing Kenton County woman found