3 hurt when chase ends in Walmart parking lot crash

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people were hurt when a car involved in a chase crashed in the Franklin Walmart parking lot Wednesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Troopers say they tried to stop the stolen car around 7 p.m. when it took off.

OSP says the suspect drove into the Walmart parking lot and hit a car with multiple people inside.

The car flipped on its side trapping one adult and two juveniles, Franklin police say.

The three people suffered minor injuries.

OSP says the suspect ran from the scene but was later caught and arrested.

