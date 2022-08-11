‘Active standoff’ underway with armed suspect who tried to break into FBI headquarters in Cincinnati, OSP says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An active standoff is underway right now in a farm field about 40 miles north of Cincinnati between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into FBI headquarters Thursday morning and then fled, shooting at state troopers, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

No law enforcement officers have been hurt.

Both sides of Interstate 71 are shut down in Clinton County between Ohio 73 and U.S. 68 and a lockdown is in effect for all buildings within a one-mile radius of Smith and Center roads near the standoff scene.

People in that area are being told to lock their doors and remain inside, according to Clinton County Emergency Management Agency.

The FBI announced earlier Thursday that an armed person tried to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at its headquarters in Sycamore Township about 9:15 a.m.

An alarm went off, prompting armed FBI agents to respond and the suspect fled onto northbound I-71, the FBI said in a tweet.

That suspect fired shots at state troopers during the pursuit along I-71. The suspect exited I-71 onto eastbound State Route 73 and then went north on Smith Road, according to OSP.

The vehicle passed over I-71 on Smith Road, stopped and then the suspect exchanged gunfire with law enforcement.

“The suspect is currently in plain view of police. They can still observe him. He is by his vehicle. He has a gray shirt on and body armor,” Clinton County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas Breckel

