Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

‘Active standoff’ underway with armed suspect who tried to break into FBI headquarters in Cincinnati, OSP says

An active standoff is underway right now in a farm field about 40 miles north of Cincinnati...
An active standoff is underway right now in a farm field about 40 miles north of Cincinnati between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into FBI headquarters Thursday morning and then fled, shooting at state troopers, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An active standoff is underway right now in a farm field about 40 miles north of Cincinnati between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into FBI headquarters Thursday morning and then fled, shooting at state troopers, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

No law enforcement officers have been hurt.

Both sides of Interstate 71 are shut down in Clinton County between Ohio 73 and U.S. 68 and a lockdown is in effect for all buildings within a one-mile radius of Smith and Center roads near the standoff scene.

People in that area are being told to lock their doors and remain inside, according to Clinton County Emergency Management Agency.

The FBI announced earlier Thursday that an armed person tried to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at its headquarters in Sycamore Township about 9:15 a.m.

An alarm went off, prompting armed FBI agents to respond and the suspect fled onto northbound I-71, the FBI said in a tweet.

That suspect fired shots at state troopers during the pursuit along I-71. The suspect exited I-71 onto eastbound State Route 73 and then went north on Smith Road, according to OSP.

The vehicle passed over I-71 on Smith Road, stopped and then the suspect exchanged gunfire with law enforcement.

“The suspect is currently in plain view of police. They can still observe him. He is by his vehicle. He has a gray shirt on and body armor,” Clinton County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas Breckel

FOX19 NOW has crews at both scenes and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Luedeker
Madeira man arrested after repeatedly masturbating in driveway: court docs
A sign posted on the doors of Chili Time reads: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we...
Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled
Hydia Hamilton-Smith
Cincinnati woman charged after baby boy dies from alleged brain trauma, burns
A 2020 mugshot of Jesse Meckley
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
The body of a woman missing since Aug, 4 after she walked away from a nursing home in...
Body of missing woman found in Kenton County

Latest News

Cincinnati police say nine people were shot in a mass shooting outside a bar in OTR on Aug. 8.
2 suspects indicted on charges following OTR mass shooting
Speeding does appear to be a factor in Thursday's crash on Reading Road, according to the...
Woman hospitalized after being hit by car on Reading Road
Armed suspect tried to break into FBI headquarters in Greater Cincinnati
Cedar Point's new Wild Mouse roller coaster is coming in 2023.
Cedar Point announces new roller coaster coming in 2023