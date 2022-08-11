Contests
Cedar Point announces new roller coaster coming in 2023

Cedar Point's new Wild Mouse roller coaster is coming in 2023.
Cedar Point's new Wild Mouse roller coaster is coming in 2023.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WXIX) - Get ready for more spins, dips and drops at Cedar Point with the brand-new Wild Mouse roller coaster.

The amusement park’s new coaster is a nod to the original Wild Mouse coaster.

The modern version will “provide a ride experience the original couldn’t – its cars will spin 360 degrees as they navigate the ride’s 1,312 feet of bright orange track,” Cedar Point said.

Standing 52 feet tall, the Wild Mouse ride experience is an unpredictable game of “cat and mouse,” complete with six mouse-themed cars and one cheese-themed car.

The coaster’s free-form spinning action changes with the number of riders aboard each car, providing one-of-a-kind experiences with no two rides being exactly the same.

The new Wild Mouse roller coaster is coming in 2023.

