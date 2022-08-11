Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Field of Dreams Game: Watch it only on FOX19 NOW

The Cincinnati Reds will face off with the Chicago Cubs Thursday for a nostalgic, loving...
The Cincinnati Reds will face off with the Chicago Cubs Thursday for a nostalgic, loving tribute to the iconic 1989 Kevin Costner film “Field of Dreams.”(@Reds)
By Frank Marzullo, Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds will face off with the Chicago Cubs in Dyersville, Iowa Thursday for a nostalgic, loving tribute to the iconic 1989 Kevin Costner film “Field of Dreams.”

You can watch the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game only on FOX19 NOW, starting with our pregame coverage at 6 p.m. ET.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Frank Marzullo is live in Dyersville, Iowa with a preview on FOX19 NOW Morning News.

Sports anchors/reporters Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch will join him this afternoon and evening with complete team coverage on FOX19 NOW.

Joey Votto shares his emotional connection to Field of Dreams Game

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Luedeker
Madeira man arrested after repeatedly masturbating in driveway: court docs
A sign posted on the doors of Chili Time reads: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we...
Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled
Hydia Hamilton-Smith
Cincinnati woman charged after baby boy dies from alleged brain trauma, burns
A 2020 mugshot of Jesse Meckley
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
The body of a woman missing since Aug, 4 after she walked away from a nursing home in...
Body of missing woman found in Kenton County

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) acknowledges the crowd after hitting a single during the...
Joey Votto shares his emotional connection to Field of Dreams Game
Field of Dreams site manager talks mementos left behind
Field of Dreams site manager talks mementos left behind
Field of Dreams: A conversation with Johnny Bench
Field of Dreams: A conversation with Johnny Bench
Field of Dreams: A conversation with Johnny Bench
Field of Dreams: A conversation with Johnny Bench