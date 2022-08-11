Field of Dreams Game: Watch it only on FOX19 NOW

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds will face off with the Chicago Cubs in Dyersville, Iowa Thursday for a nostalgic, loving tribute to the iconic 1989 Kevin Costner film “Field of Dreams.”

You can watch the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game only on FOX19 NOW, starting with our pregame coverage at 6 p.m. ET.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Frank Marzullo is live in Dyersville, Iowa with a preview on FOX19 NOW Morning News.

Sports anchors/reporters Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch will join him this afternoon and evening with complete team coverage on FOX19 NOW.

