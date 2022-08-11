Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Four essentials to know before you apply for a personal loan

A credit score of 690 or higher helps lower your interest rates
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Personal loans can be a useful financial tool for financing home improvements, consolidating credit cards, or handling an emergency.

Most personal loans are unsecured meaning you don’t need collateral, like a car or house. If this is what you need, there are several steps to take to secure a loan like this. 

Our partners at the financial website NerdWallet helped us put this list together.

Check your credit score: A strong score gives you the best chance at not only qualifying but getting a lower interest rate. A good credit score is 690 or higher, and an excellent score is 720 or higher.  You can check your score for free at AnnualCreditReport.com.

Figure out how much to borrow: Don’t borrow more than you need. A larger loan amount has more interest and higher monthly payments. 

Do your research: Compare estimated rates to figure out how much you would owe each month and make sure it fits within your budget. 

Get pre-qualified if, you can: It will give you a sneak peek at the offers you may receive.  You will need to be able to answer a few questions such as your loan purpose, loan amount, income and how much money you already owe.

Once you have taken the above steps, shop around. Online lenders, banks and credit unions offer safe, unsecured loans. Compare your pre-qualified offers with loan amounts, monthly payments and interest rates from various lenders to get the best loan offer.

Finally, always read the fine print to ensure you understand the exact terms and payment schedule.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Luedeker
Madeira man arrested after repeatedly masturbating in driveway: court docs
A sign posted on the doors of Chili Time reads: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we...
Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled
Hydia Hamilton-Smith
Cincinnati woman charged after baby boy dies from alleged brain trauma, burns
A 2020 mugshot of Jesse Meckley
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
The body of a woman missing since Aug, 4 after she walked away from a nursing home in...
Body of missing woman found in Kenton County

Latest News

Lying in the middle of the cave, the kids had found Abby.
AMAZING: Dog missing for months reunited with family after spelunkers find her in cave
John French, the man behind it, started collecting the moist towelettes 30 years ago, and it...
Moist Towelette Museum: One of the quirkiest collections you’ll see
An active standoff is underway right now in a farm field about 40 miles north of Cincinnati...
‘Active standoff’ underway with armed suspect who tried to break into FBI headquarters in Cincinnati, OSP says
As firefighters tackled a brush fire, a pair of fire phenomena are caught on camera. (CNN, KABC)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brush fire spawns ‘firenado,’ ‘smokenado’
Bianca Blaise, 25, and Larry Rhodes, 22, have been charged with murder for the death of their...
GRAPHIC: Parents charged in beating death of 6-year-old son, abusing 5 other children, officials say