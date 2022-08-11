Contests
I-71 closed in Clinton County due to police activity, OSP chase

Both sides of Interstate 71 is shut down in Clinton County between Ohio 73 and U.S. 68 due to a...
Both sides of Interstate 71 is shut down in Clinton County between Ohio 73 and U.S. 68 due to a chase involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement activity, dispatchers confirm.(KCTV5 News)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Both sides of Interstate 71 is shut down in Clinton County between Ohio 73 and U.S. 68 due to a chase involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement activity, dispatchers confirm.

The fleeing suspect is now out of his vehicle in a field off Smith Road and Ohio 73 off I-71 with multiple reports of shots fired at troopers, according to initial emergency communication reports.

The chase started on northbound I-71 near the Kings Mills exit at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

