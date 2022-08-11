I-71 closed in Clinton County due to police activity, OSP chase

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Both sides of Interstate 71 is shut down in Clinton County between Ohio 73 and U.S. 68 due to a chase involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement activity, dispatchers confirm.

The fleeing suspect is now out of his vehicle in a field off Smith Road and Ohio 73 off I-71 with multiple reports of shots fired at troopers, according to initial emergency communication reports.

The chase started on northbound I-71 near the Kings Mills exit at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

