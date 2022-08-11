Joey Votto shares his emotional connection to Field of Dreams Game
The Reds first baseman says ‘Field of Dreams’ continues to carry meaning for him in the context of his father’s death.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto is as excited as anyone to play in Thursday’s Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa.
Votto authored a series of tweets Wednesday in which he described what the game—and the movie on which it is based—mean to him.
Said Votto, “From 8 or 9 years old, my father and I would play catch together. In retrospect, to me, it was the most important thing we did together. It strengthened our bond. In Field of Dreams, the movie ends with the main character, Ray, and the ghost of his father having “a catch”.
“My father passed away 14+ years ago. So it is impossible for me not to feel an emotional connection to the moment where Ray asks his father for a catch. One more moment together.
“Getting the opportunity to play a game at the mythical field that sowed the seeds of hope for a Major League Baseball career is a significant moment for me. Couple that with the father/son connection, and this game is an exceptional moment in my life.”
The Reds take on the Chicago Cubs at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The Reds will be the home team and bat last.
The game will be televised on FOX, with Joe Davis handling play-by-play duties and John Smoltz serving as the analyst.
After an off-day Friday for both teams, the series will resume on Saturday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
