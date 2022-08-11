Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a Justice Department news conference.
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.

Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department news conference.

Garland also said that he personally approved the search warrant, which was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this year.

It was not immediately clear if and when the unsealing request, filed in federal court in Miami, might be granted or when the documents could be released.

The FBI raid at Donald Trump's estate was related to his possible mishandling of presidential documents. (CNN, WPTV, POOL, NY TIMES, MAGGIE HABERMAN, HOST TV)

More on Donald Trump-related investigations: https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Luedeker
Madeira man arrested after repeatedly masturbating in driveway: court docs
A sign posted on the doors of Chili Time reads: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we...
Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled
Hydia Hamilton-Smith
Cincinnati woman charged after baby boy dies from alleged brain trauma, burns
A 2020 mugshot of Jesse Meckley
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
The body of a woman missing since Aug, 4 after she walked away from a nursing home in...
Body of missing woman found in Kenton County

Latest News

FILE - Bill Russell, left, star of the Boston Celtics is congratulated by coach Arnold "Red"...
NBA retires Russell’s No. 6 jersey permanently leaguewide
Authorities say a paramedic and a motorcyclist were killed after a car drove through a crash...
‘We are heartbroken’: Paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
Active standoff ongoing in Clinton County
Active standoff ongoing in Clinton County