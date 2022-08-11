Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man accused of killing Oregon woman, leaving her body in dumpster

Kaylee Birdzell, 27
Kaylee Birdzell, 27(Wash. CO. Sheriff)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON CO. Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested and accused of murder after police found the body of a woman he had been dating in a local landfill.

On Friday, Aug. 5, the family of Kaylee Birdzell, 27, reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing, according to a police statement. Two days later on Aug. 7, deputies got information that Birdzell had been murdered and her body was put into the garbage at a local apartment complex. Detectives responded and through their investigation, they came to the conclusion that Birdzell had been killed.

Through their investigation detectives were led to at a landfill in Benton County where on Aug. 9 they found Birdzell’s body.

An autopsy on Aug. 10 confirmed the remains as Birdzell and her cause of death as a homicide.

Subsequently, Fabian Albert Hernandez, 31, who had been in a relationship with Birdzell was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree and abuse of a corpse. The sheriff’s office said additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

Anyone with more information about the case was urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Luedeker
Madeira man arrested after repeatedly masturbating in driveway: court docs
A sign posted on the doors of Chili Time reads: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we...
Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled
Hydia Hamilton-Smith
Cincinnati woman charged after baby boy dies from alleged brain trauma, burns
A 2020 mugshot of Jesse Meckley
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
The body of a woman missing since Aug, 4 after she walked away from a nursing home in...
Body of missing woman found in Kenton County

Latest News

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers were chasing a stolen car when it hit another car...
3 hurt when chase ends in Walmart parking lot crash
The zoo says it will reveal the name of Bibi's new calf on August 15 (Cincinnati Zoo)
Zoo narrows it down to 2 names for new baby hippo
An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a...
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say
Expect travel delays on northbound Interstate 75 on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash.
Watch for travel delays from NB I-75 crash on Brent Spence Bridge
The Cincinnati Reds will face off with the Chicago Cubs Thursday for a nostalgic, loving...
Field of Dreams Game: Watch it only on FOX19 NOW