Pleasant, dry and cooler weather expected

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect a small chance for a stray shower this evening. There is a weak boundary moving in from the north. Rain will be brief and most areas will stay dry. The chance for rain will taper by sunset. Low 58.

Tomorrow will be pleasant and sunny with low humidity. High 78. Saturday will be quite pleasant with partly cloudy skies. High 80.

Sunday we will see the chance for rain and storms in the morning but dry by the afternoon. High 82. Pleasant and dry weather continues much of next week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s and lows near 60. It seems we will get an early preview of fall just in time for kids to head back to school.

