Police: Teen arrested in slaying of 15-year-old Cincinnati boy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Wednesday arrested a teenager in the shooting death of a 15-year-old earlier this year.

It happened the night of May 29 on Betton Street in the West End. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jerome Lipscomb III, a student at Taft High School, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CPD’s Homicide Unit and District Two officers arrested 16-year-old Dashaun Jones on a murder warrant for Lipscomb’s death.

No other information about the shooting was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

