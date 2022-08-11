Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Police: Teen arrested in slaying of 15-year-old Cincinnati boy

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Wednesday arrested a teenager in the shooting death of a 15-year-old earlier this year.

It happened the night of May 29 on Betton Street in the West End. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jerome Lipscomb III, a student at Taft High School, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CPD’s Homicide Unit and District Two officers arrested 16-year-old Dashaun Jones on a murder warrant for Lipscomb’s death.

No other information about the shooting was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign posted on the doors of Chili Time reads: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we...
Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled
Brian Luedeker
Madeira man arrested after repeatedly masturbating in driveway: court docs
The suspects allegedly targeted bins where Kings Island patrons leave personal items before...
3 Cincinnati men accused in theft scheme at Kings Island, prosecutor says
Hydia Hamilton-Smith
Cincinnati woman charged after baby boy dies from alleged brain trauma, burns
The young girl was given Narcan and taken to the hospital.
Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) acknowledges the crowd after hitting a single during the...
Joey Votto shares his emotional connection to Field of Dreams Game
Victoria Hampton
Sheriff: Hamilton woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving young boy booze
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
The Butler County General Health District is reporting the first case of monkeypox in the county.
Monkeypox case reported in Butler County