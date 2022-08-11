2 suspects indicted on charges following OTR mass shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people have been indicted on charges in connection with the shooting in Over-the-Rhine on Aug. 7, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced Thursday.

Diablo McCoats was indicted on 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability. McCoats faces 91 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges, Deters explained.

The second person, Jarvis Barnes, was indicted on seven counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability, according to Deters. Barnes faces 80 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges.

“If you fire into a crowd of people, you are going to jail for a very long time,” Mayor Aftab Pureval asserted.

The shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar at 13th and Main Streets.

Prosecutor Deters said the two shot at each other, surrounded by people, because of a “beef.”

“This is some kind of petty turf thing they had a beef about, and they put innocent people’s lives in jeopardy by doing this,” Deters said he thinks regarding a motive.

Eight men and one woman, between the ages of 23 and 47, were injured in the shooting, Cincinnati Police Lt. Colonel Mike John said. They were all treated and released from the hospital.

Cincinnati police said District One officers and officers assigned to the Civil Disturbance Response Team responded to the area to clear a large disorderly crowd from the street when a fight broke out between two groups of people.

Deters said an officer fired one shot, hitting McCoats in the leg, as he ran east toward Sycamore Street.

