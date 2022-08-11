Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Sunshine and lower humidity Thursday, evening chance of showers

A cold front brings small chances of rain, but a big drop in humidity!
We could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm this evening as a cold front slides into the...
We could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm this evening as a cold front slides into the tri-state, but comfortable air moves into the region going into the weekend!(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Areas of patchy fog will be possible this morning for folks along the Ohio River and points southward as skies clear out. Morning lows will be in the lower 60s with lower humidity.

A cold front slides into the Ohio Valley from Canada Thursday evening, bringing increasing clouds ahead of the front in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s before isolated showers and storms will fire up between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., but most spots will be rain-free today in the tri-state.

Pleasant conditions are expected Friday and Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s, so consider having the windows open when you sleep!

Saturday night into Sunday morning will have scattered showers and thunderstorms develop with a system moving from the north to the south, lingering into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will dry out with a mix of sun and clouds and highs only in the low 80s.

Next week will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy with comfortable air with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s two week outlook has below normal temperatures in the tri-state with near-to-slightly above normal precipitation, so the middle-to-latter half of August could have some isolated showers or storms, but will be generally mild with highs in the 70s and 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Luedeker
Madeira man arrested after repeatedly masturbating in driveway: court docs
A sign posted on the doors of Chili Time reads: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we...
Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled
Hydia Hamilton-Smith
Cincinnati woman charged after baby boy dies from alleged brain trauma, burns
A 2020 mugshot of Jesse Meckley
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
The body of a woman missing since Aug, 4 after she walked away from a nursing home in...
Body of missing woman found in Kenton County

Latest News

Tracking threats for possible flooding Wednesday afternoon due to heavy downpours.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy downpours possible this afternoon
We've got scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy downpours for some Wednesday afternoon
WEDNESDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
Catherine's Wednesday Forecast
Catherine's Wednesday Forecast