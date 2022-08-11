Sunshine and lower humidity Thursday, evening chance of showers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Areas of patchy fog will be possible this morning for folks along the Ohio River and points southward as skies clear out. Morning lows will be in the lower 60s with lower humidity.

A cold front slides into the Ohio Valley from Canada Thursday evening, bringing increasing clouds ahead of the front in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s before isolated showers and storms will fire up between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., but most spots will be rain-free today in the tri-state.

Pleasant conditions are expected Friday and Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s, so consider having the windows open when you sleep!

Saturday night into Sunday morning will have scattered showers and thunderstorms develop with a system moving from the north to the south, lingering into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will dry out with a mix of sun and clouds and highs only in the low 80s.

Next week will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy with comfortable air with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s two week outlook has below normal temperatures in the tri-state with near-to-slightly above normal precipitation, so the middle-to-latter half of August could have some isolated showers or storms, but will be generally mild with highs in the 70s and 80s.

