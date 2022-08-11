Watch for travel delays from NB I-75 crash on Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Watch for travel delays on northbound Interstate 75 due to a crash with an overturned vehicle at the I-71/75 split on the Brent Spence Bridge, according to www.ohgo.com.

All lanes were shut down initially when the crash was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

All lanes are now open, but delays are expected to linger.

Detour onto westbound I-275, or take eastbound I-275 to northbound I-471.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story throughout the morning.

Traffic Update: Lanes are open again NB I-75 on Brent Spence but watch for lingering travel delays pic.twitter.com/xdMPDq1g8T — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) August 11, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.