Watch for travel delays from NB I-75 crash on Brent Spence Bridge

Expect travel delays on northbound Interstate 75 on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash.
Expect travel delays on northbound Interstate 75 on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Watch for travel delays on northbound Interstate 75 due to a crash with an overturned vehicle at the I-71/75 split on the Brent Spence Bridge, according to www.ohgo.com.

All lanes were shut down initially when the crash was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

All lanes are now open, but delays are expected to linger.

Detour onto westbound I-275, or take eastbound I-275 to northbound I-471.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story throughout the morning.

