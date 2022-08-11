Watch for travel delays from NB I-75 crash on Brent Spence Bridge
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Watch for travel delays on northbound Interstate 75 due to a crash with an overturned vehicle at the I-71/75 split on the Brent Spence Bridge, according to www.ohgo.com.
All lanes were shut down initially when the crash was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
All lanes are now open, but delays are expected to linger.
Detour onto westbound I-275, or take eastbound I-275 to northbound I-471.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story throughout the morning.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.