Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A woman was impaled Wednesday in Garden City by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident.

According to the Horry County Coroner, Tammy Perreault, 63, of Horry County, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind around 12:40 p.m.

Suffering from chest trauma, she was taken to Waccamaw ER where she succumbed to her injuries at 1:33 p.m., WMBF reported.

It’s not unheard of for beach umbrellas to cause serious injuries or death.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that there were roughly 2,800 unconfirmed beach umbrella-related injuries between 2010 and 2018.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Luedeker
Madeira man arrested after repeatedly masturbating in driveway: court docs
A sign posted on the doors of Chili Time reads: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we...
Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled
Hydia Hamilton-Smith
Cincinnati woman charged after baby boy dies from alleged brain trauma, burns
A 2020 mugshot of Jesse Meckley
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
The body of a woman missing since Aug, 4 after she walked away from a nursing home in...
Body of missing woman found in Kenton County

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Standoff in Ohio
Driver David Pleasant died of injuries sustained in a firetruck crash on Wednesday.
Firefighter killed when pickup truck runs red light, crashes into fire engine, authorities say
Both sides of Interstate 71 is shut down in Clinton County between Ohio 73 and U.S. 68 due to a...
I-71 closed, lockdown in Clinton County due to police activity, OSP chase
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the home in New Britain had...
2 children hospitalized with mercury poisoning in Connecticut
Cedar Point's new Wild Mouse roller coaster is coming in 2023.
Cedar Point announces new roller coaster coming in 2023