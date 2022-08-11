Contests
Woman hospitalized after being hit by car on Reading Road

Speeding does appear to be a factor in Thursday's crash on Reading Road, according to the...
Speeding does appear to be a factor in Thursday's crash on Reading Road, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman remains in the hospital after she was hit by a car early Thursday on Reading Road.

Christa Curtis, 38, was standing on the sidewalk along Reading Road near Mercy Health Plaza when she was hit by a 2008 Nissan Altima, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The driver of the Altima, 29-year-old Mark Burns, was unable to control the car and went off the road, hitting Curtis, police said Thursday.

Curtis was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, Cincinnati police added. She is in stable condition.

Speeding does appear to be a factor in the crash, but police do not know if impairment is yet.

Call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

