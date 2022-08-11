Contests
Zoo narrows it down to 2 names for new baby hippo

Bibi the Hippo Gives Birth
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo asked for help naming its new baby boy hippo and it’s narrowed down the 90,000 suggestions to just two.

The possible names for the hippo are Fritz and Ferguson.

The zoo will announce the final decision on Monday, August 15, but you still have a chance to weigh in.

Bibi gave birth to her calf Wednesday around 10 p.m.

The zoo says Fiona and Tucker are being kept away from Bibi way while she bonds with her new baby boy.

Mom and baby will stay behind the scenes for a while, but the Zoo is sharing photos and videos on social media.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

