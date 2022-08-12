Contests
1 worker dead, another under arrest after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall

One employee is dead and another is under arrest in a stabbing at B.J. Restaurant and ...
One employee is dead and another is under arrest in a stabbing at B.J. Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall, police records show.(MGN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - One employee is dead and another is under arrest in a stabbing at B.J. Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall, police records show.

Police and fire crews responded to a report of a male injured and bleeding at the restaurant off Princeton Pike (Ohio 747) near Interstate 75 in Springdale at 11:22 p.m. Thursday, Springdale police confirmed when FOX19 NOW contacted them Friday morning.

First responders found the victim, Paris Dismukes, inside the business.

He was taken in an ambulance to UC Health West Chester Hospital with life-threatening injuries that resulted from an assault with another male inside the business, police wrote in a news release provided to FOX19 NOW once we called to check on this incident.

Dismukes died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

The suspect, identified by police at “Jan Tolentino,” was arrested at the scene and transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Jail officials said his name is Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino and he is an employee at the restaurant, along with the victim who died.

Dela-Pe-Tolentino is 18 years old, and he arrived at the jail at 5:20 a.m, jail records show.

He is held without bond on charges of murder and possession of drugs, they said.

He will be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Springdale police at 513-346-5760.

