Bengals drop hype video ahead of preseason opener

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ first game of the 2022-23 season is here, and the team brought the heat with their hype video.

The Bengals begin the preseason with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium on Friday. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati will then travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Giants (Aug. 21) before wrapping up the preseason on Aug. 27 at home against the team who ended their Super Bowl dreams, the Los Angeles Rams.

If the Bengals get to Super Bowl LVII, their season will have come full circle.

Cincinnati opens the preseason against Arizona, and if all goes according to plan, their season will end at the Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium - the site of Super Bowl LVII - with orange and black confetti falling from the rafters.

The last team to lose a Super Bowl and make it back to the Super Bowl the following year is the Buffalo Bills (1993-1994). Famously, the Bills made four consecutive Super Bowls from 1991 to 1994, losing each time.

The Bengals’ regular season begins Sept. 11 at Paycore Stadium against their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joe Burrow and company will appear in five primetime games this season:

Week 4: vs Miami Dolphins (Thursday Night Football) ; The Bengals were debut their “ ; The Bengals were debut their “ White Bengals ” uniforms and induct the 2022 Ring of Honor class.

Week 5: at Baltimore Ravens (Sunday Night Football)

Week 8: at Cleveland Browns (Monday Night Football)

Week 11: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 17: vs Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football)

The regular season concludes at Paycor Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 7/8, 2023.

