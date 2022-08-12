Fantastic Friday weather in the tri-state

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Pleasant conditions are expected Friday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s, so consider having the windows open when you sleep!

Saturday will be more of the same, though clouds will increase later in the day.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will have scattered showers and thunderstorms develop with a system moving from the north to the south, lingering into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will dry out with a mix of sun and clouds and highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Next week will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with comfortable air with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s two week outlook has below normal temperatures in the tri-state with near-to-slightly above normal precipitation, so the middle-to-latter half of August could have some isolated showers or storms, but will be generally mild with highs in the 70s and 80s.

