MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Middletown, according to Butler County dispatchers.

It was reported at 2:43 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, they said.

The entire intersection is shut down until further notice, according to Middletown police dispatchers.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way and will continue to update this story throughout the morning.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.