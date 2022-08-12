Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Increased police presence, parking restrictions among steps to improve OTR safety

Increased police presence, parking restrictions among steps to improve OTR safety
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The plan to “interrupt the violence” in Over-the-Rhine following the Aug. 7 shooting of nine people in the area is getting mixed responses from those who live and work in OTR.

On Thursday, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge and Cincinnati City Manager John Curp announced new measures on Main Street in OTR that go into effect this weekend.

Cincinnati police will have an increased presence on Main Street, including SWAT members.

Parking will be prohibited on Main Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. There will also be increased lighting.

The parking restrictions will prohibit drivers from parking cars and blaring loud music. They are also aimed at deterring pedestrians from gathering in large groups on the street, which can create “dangerous situations,” according to Pureval. Diminished crowds will in turn improve sight lines for police officers.

>> 2 suspects charged, 1 at-large in OTR shooting <<

Lemuel Hogu has been living in OTR for the past few years.

He said an uptick in police presence is fine, but no parking on Main Street is “unnecessary.”

“That’s really excessive,” Hogu said of the measures announced Thursday. “A lot of businesses close around 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., so if no one is using that space, what’s the problem with someone sitting there? You have to think about it. This is literally called Main Street, so a lot of businesses and people are down here.”

One of those businesses is Urban Transit Shop, which sits next door to Mr. Pitifuls, where the Aug. 7 shooting occurred.

Carl Hunt opened Urban Transit Shop a little over a year ago and says shootings are second nature in the area, but the most recent shooting has impacted business.

“Anytime something like that happens, it’s a decrease in traffic,” explained Hunt. “We have been really slow this week, hardly any walk-ins. It’s just a whole different vibe down the street. It’s just not as many people walking around, which means it’s not as many customers.”

Scott Ford, who lives a few blocks away from where the shooting happened, said the changes coming for the weekend should have happened before nine people were shot.

“I think we’re on the verge of even more deadly violence in the country because of the culture where we stand today, and if we don’t take action swiftly and including our local police department by hiring more officers, putting more officers on these sidewalks, we will see more numbers and we can’t afford that,” Ford said.

Cincinnati leaders have not said if the changes will be permanent, or just for this weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An hours-long standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into...
Armed man killed in standoff after trying to break into FBI Cincinnati headquarters
Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino
1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall
Cincinnati police say nine people were shot in a mass shooting outside a bar in OTR on Aug. 8.
2 suspects charged, 1 at-large in OTR shooting; Deters vows to put them away ‘forever’
An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a...
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say
The zoo says it will reveal the name of Bibi's new calf on August 15 (Cincinnati Zoo)
Zoo narrows it down to 2 names for new baby hippo

Latest News

Rain possible Sunday
Mainly dry weather this weekend
One of the major changes coming to CPS is transportation to avoid some of the issues from last...
School transportation changes coming for some CPS students
Man accused of trying to meet 12-year-old girl for sex, investigators say
Man accused of trying to meet 12-year-old girl for sex, investigators say
TT's Take: Newest movie in 'Predator franchise
TT's Take: Newest movie in 'Predator franchise