Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year

Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year.
Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year after it did the same in the U.S. and Canada amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it had caused cancer.

The company says talc will be replaced by cornstarch.

J&J faced thousands of lawsuits alleging its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

J&J insists, and the overwhelming majority of medical research on talc indicates, that the talc baby powder is safe and doesn’t cause cancer.

But the controversy began to drag on sales, and it removed talc from the product in most of North America.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An hours-long standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into...
Armed man killed in standoff after trying to break into FBI Cincinnati headquarters
An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a...
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say
Cincinnati police say nine people were shot in a mass shooting outside a bar in OTR on Aug. 8.
2 suspects charged, 1 at-large in OTR shooting; Deters vows to put them away ‘forever’
The zoo says it will reveal the name of Bibi's new calf on August 15 (Cincinnati Zoo)
Zoo narrows it down to 2 names for new baby hippo
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers were chasing a stolen car when it hit another car...
3 hurt when chase ends in Walmart parking lot crash

Latest News

Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say
The Mall of America reopened Friday with extra security after a shooting on Thursday. (WCCO,...
Police arrest man accused of shooting inside Mall of America
Young suspect charged in triple killing
One employee is dead and another is under arrest in a stabbing at B.J. Restaurant and ...
1 worker dead, another under arrest after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall