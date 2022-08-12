Juveniles hospitalized with burns, smoke inhalation as large fire destroys SE Indiana home

Contests
Two juveniles were taken to a hospital when they were burned and suffered smoke inhalation as a large fire destroyed a home in southeastern Indiana overnight, fire officials say.(Provided by Osgood Fire Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) -Two juveniles were taken to a hospital when they were burned and suffered smoke inhalation as a large fire destroyed a home in southeastern Indiana overnight, fire officials say.

The juveniles are being treated at Margaret Mary Comunity Hospital in Batesville, according to the Osgood Fire Department.

Their conditions are not available.

The volunteer fire department and six others responded when flames broke out in the 1000 block of West 500 North just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Before Osgood firefighters arrived, they say they could see heavy black smoke coming from the area of the home.

They immediately asked Ripley County dispatchers to send two more departments for manpower and tankers.

When they arrived, they said they began a “defensive attack” to the garage and requested two additional tankers to respond.

They battled the fire from outside the home for safety reasons after backing out of it when the roof and floors showed signs of sagging. They also were met with temperatures and blackout conditions.

The home was destroyed in the blaze, Ripley County dispatchers say.

A damage estimate was not released, neither was a cause, which remains under investigation.

The other fire departments that responded to help: Napoleon Fire, Versailles Fire, Delaware Fire, Milan Fire, Holton Fire, New Marion Fire, Aurora Fire rehab unit and Ripley County Sherries Department.

The Indiana Fire Marshals Office, Duke Energy, and Ripley County EMS also assisted.

Friendship fire was also dispatched to Versailles to backfill their station and New Point Fire in Decatur County was put on standby for Osgood.

The scen cleared by 7 a.m. Friday

