Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man accused of bomb threat outside Library of Congress released on pre-trial house arrest

Floyd Roseberry
Floyd Roseberry(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A federal judge has ordered Floyd Roseberry, accused of making a bomb threat outside the Library of Congress, to be released to his wife and placed on 24-hour house arrest as he awaits trial.

Judge Rudolph Contreras said in a 7 page order written Wednesday, August 10, Roseberry was improperly medicated for bipolar disorder and PTSD during his standoff with law enforcement outside the Library of Congress in August of last year.

Contreras specified Roseberry will be released on the condition of strict supervision, 24-hour house arrest, and regular meetings with a psychiatrist.

Contreras said there is a “genuine dispute” about whether Roseberry threatened to use weapons of mass destruction during the altercation.

Roseberry drove a truck into the block of the Library of Congress and allegedly demanded to speak to President Joe Biden. Prosecutors claim Roseberry said he was one of five people with bombs throughout Washington D.C. and was willing to die for the cause.

Roseberry’s lawyer claims the now 50-year-old repeatedly emphasized he did not wish to hurt anyone, had no control over the bomb and told law enforcement the bomb would only detonate if he was shot. The bombs were not real.

Roseberry, who does not have a history of violence, said he was improperly medicated with Aderall and Valium at the time. A forensic pathologist testified that those drugs can lead to manic and psychotic episodes for those with bipolar disorder.

Roseberry does not have a history of violent behavior.

As part of his house arrest, Roseberry must take proper medication, meet with psychiatrist and check in with his probation officer within 48 hours arriving back in North Carolina.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An hours-long standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into...
Armed man killed in standoff after trying to break into FBI Cincinnati headquarters
Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino
1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall
Cincinnati police say nine people were shot in a mass shooting outside a bar in OTR on Aug. 8.
2 suspects charged, 1 at-large in OTR shooting; Deters vows to put them away ‘forever’
An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a...
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say
The zoo says it will reveal the name of Bibi's new calf on August 15 (Cincinnati Zoo)
Zoo narrows it down to 2 names for new baby hippo

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown,...
FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump home
Schools prepare for new COVID-19 guidelines. (CNN)
Schools prepare to navigate new COVID guidelines
Rain possible Sunday
Mainly dry weather this weekend
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009....
Naomi Judd’s family asks court to seal report of death investigation
One of the major changes coming to CPS is transportation to avoid some of the issues from last...
School transportation changes coming for some CPS students