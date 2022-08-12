Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man accused of trying to meet 12-year-old girl for sex, investigators say

The Brown County Drug & Major Crimes Task Force says Michael Zeisler was arrested after...
The Brown County Drug & Major Crimes Task Force says Michael Zeisler was arrested after traveling to the area to try to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.(Brown County Drug & Major Crimes Task Force)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County man accused of attempting to have sex with a girl he met on Facebook was indicted Wednesday by a Brown County grand jury, according to the Brown County Drug & Major Crimes Task Force.

Investigators say Michael Zeisler, 34, traveled to Brown County on July 28 to meet the 12-year-old.

Court documents say Zeisler was actually sending messages to a law enforcement officer posing as a girl.

Despite the fact that Zeisler was told he was talking to a 12-year-old, he had conversations with her about sex, sent her pornographic material, and made arrangements to meet for sex, investigators say.

They say Zeisler was taken into custody at an agreed upon meeting location.

Zeisler was indicted by a Brown County grand jury on five counts of importuning and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. All are felonies.

He is being held at the Brown County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An hours-long standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into...
Armed man killed in standoff after trying to break into FBI Cincinnati headquarters
Cincinnati police say nine people were shot in a mass shooting outside a bar in OTR on Aug. 8.
2 suspects charged, 1 at-large in OTR shooting; Deters vows to put them away ‘forever’
An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a...
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say
Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino
1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall
The zoo says it will reveal the name of Bibi's new calf on August 15 (Cincinnati Zoo)
Zoo narrows it down to 2 names for new baby hippo

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police have determined that the contents of a suspicious package found at a...
Suspicious device in downtown Louisville rendered safe, Feds to handle investigation
Vages Martin, 41, is accused of exposing his private parts on Aug. 10 inside the Midpointe...
Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library
Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Middletown, according to Butler County...
Motorcycles collide, killing 1 rider and critically hurting the other
Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino
1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall