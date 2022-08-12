Man accused of trying to meet 12-year-old girl for sex, investigators say

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County man accused of attempting to have sex with a girl he met on Facebook was indicted Wednesday by a Brown County grand jury, according to the Brown County Drug & Major Crimes Task Force.

Investigators say Michael Zeisler, 34, traveled to Brown County on July 28 to meet the 12-year-old.

Court documents say Zeisler was actually sending messages to a law enforcement officer posing as a girl.

Despite the fact that Zeisler was told he was talking to a 12-year-old, he had conversations with her about sex, sent her pornographic material, and made arrangements to meet for sex, investigators say.

They say Zeisler was taken into custody at an agreed upon meeting location.

Zeisler was indicted by a Brown County grand jury on five counts of importuning and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. All are felonies.

He is being held at the Brown County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

