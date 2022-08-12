Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library

Vages Martin, 41, is accused of exposing his private parts on Aug. 10 inside the Midpointe...
Vages Martin, 41, is accused of exposing his private parts on Aug. 10 inside the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive.(WAVE News)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library.

Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint.

The document claims Martin’s actions on Aug. 10 “was likely to be viewed” by a minor inside the library.

Vages Martin, 41, is accused of exposing his private parts while inside Midpointe Library on...
Vages Martin, 41, is accused of exposing his private parts while inside Midpointe Library on Aug. 10, a court document shows.(Butler County Jail)

The 41-year-old is facing a public indecency charge, the complaint shows.

He is being held on a $1,000 bond at the Butler County Jail, according to jail records.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An hours-long standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into...
Armed man killed in standoff after trying to break into FBI Cincinnati headquarters
Cincinnati police say nine people were shot in a mass shooting outside a bar in OTR on Aug. 8.
2 suspects charged, 1 at-large in OTR shooting; Deters vows to put them away ‘forever’
An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a...
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say
Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino
1 worker dead, another under arrest after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall
The zoo says it will reveal the name of Bibi's new calf on August 15 (Cincinnati Zoo)
Zoo narrows it down to 2 names for new baby hippo

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police have determined that the contents of a suspicious package found at a...
LMPD says suspicious device in downtown Louisville has been rendered safe
Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Middletown, according to Butler County...
Motorcycles collide, killing 1 rider and critically hurting the other
Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino
1 worker dead, another under arrest after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall
An autopsy will be performed Friday on the suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI...
Autopsy scheduled Friday for armed man killed in standoff after trying to break into FBI Cincinnati headquarters