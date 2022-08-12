Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library.

Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint.

The document claims Martin’s actions on Aug. 10 “was likely to be viewed” by a minor inside the library.

Vages Martin, 41, is accused of exposing his private parts while inside Midpointe Library on Aug. 10, a court document shows. (Butler County Jail)

The 41-year-old is facing a public indecency charge, the complaint shows.

He is being held on a $1,000 bond at the Butler County Jail, according to jail records.

