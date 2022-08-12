Motorcycles collide, killing 1 rider and critically hurting the other

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One motorcycle rider is dead and another is critically hurt when their motorcycles collided in Middletown early Friday, police said.

It was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, they said.

The surviving motorcyclist was flown in a Careflight medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for treatment.

The other motorcycle operator involved was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are withholding the identities of both until proper notifications to their families have been made.

The Middletown Police Department, with the assistance of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Severe Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START), is investigating.

Both speed and impairment are possible causes for the crash, police say.

