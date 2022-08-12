Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Pleasant and mainly dry weekend weather

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight will be pleasant and dry with cooler weather. Temperatures this morning were in the mid 60s but tomorrow will be in the upper 50s!

Saturday will be dry and pleasant with cool weather in the morning and afternoon sun. Rain will become likely late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Rain could be heavy at times with a few thunderstorms possible too.

Monday begins with cloudy skies and clearing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s early next week with overnight lows cooler than normal too. Thursday and Friday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Clouds will begin to increase Friday but it remains dry with partly cloudy skies.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An hours-long standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into...
Armed man killed in standoff after trying to break into FBI Cincinnati headquarters
Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino
1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall
Cincinnati police say nine people were shot in a mass shooting outside a bar in OTR on Aug. 8.
2 suspects charged, 1 at-large in OTR shooting; Deters vows to put them away ‘forever’
An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a...
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say
The zoo says it will reveal the name of Bibi's new calf on August 15 (Cincinnati Zoo)
Zoo narrows it down to 2 names for new baby hippo

Latest News

Looking at a fantastic Friday with low humidity and sunshine!
Feel good Friday weather in the tri-state!
Temperatures are fairly stagnate over the next 7 days along with fairly dry conditions....
Fantastic Friday weather in the tri-state
Mainly dry weather this weekend
Dry and cooler tomorrow
Pleasant weather this weekend