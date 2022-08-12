Pleasant weather this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight we will see clearing skies with cool and comfortable weather. Low 58.

Friday will be pleasant and sunny with low humidity. High 78. Saturday will be quite pleasant with partly cloudy skies. High 80. There is a small chance for a stray shower Saturday afternoon but a better chance for rain overnight.

Sunday we will see the chance for rain and storms in the morning but dry by the afternoon. High 82. Pleasant and dry weather continues much of next week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s and lows near 60. It seems we will get an early preview of fall just in time for kids to head back to school.

