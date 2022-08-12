Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Pleasant weather this weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight we will see clearing skies with cool and comfortable weather. Low 58.

Friday will be pleasant and sunny with low humidity. High 78. Saturday will be quite pleasant with partly cloudy skies. High 80. There is a small chance for a stray shower Saturday afternoon but a better chance for rain overnight.

Sunday we will see the chance for rain and storms in the morning but dry by the afternoon. High 82. Pleasant and dry weather continues much of next week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s and lows near 60. It seems we will get an early preview of fall just in time for kids to head back to school.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The standoff continues in Clinton County with an armed person who tried to breach the Visitor...
Man shot dead after trying to break into FBI Cincinnati headquarters
Brian Luedeker
Madeira man arrested after repeatedly masturbating in driveway: court docs
A sign posted on the doors of Chili Time reads: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we...
Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled
Hydia Hamilton-Smith
Cincinnati woman charged after baby boy dies from alleged brain trauma, burns
An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a...
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say

Latest News

Mainly dry weather this weekend
Dry and cooler tomorrow
Dry and pleasant weather Friday
Dry and pleasant weather for a few days
Pleasant, dry and cooler weather expected
Tracking an isolated shower or storm chance Thursday evening.
Less humid, but sunny with an isolated evening chance