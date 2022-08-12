Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Police arrest man accused of shooting inside Mall of America

The Mall of America reopened Friday with extra security after a shooting on Thursday. (WCCO,...
The Mall of America reopened Friday with extra security after a shooting on Thursday. (WCCO, BLOOMINGTON POLICE DEPT., ANDY PARAS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago.

The Bloomington Police Department says 21-year-old Shamar Alon Lark, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday along with another man who had been sought following the Aug. 4 shooting.

Court documents say Lark faces charges including second-degree assault. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had a lawyer Friday who could speak on his behalf.

Police earlier said that Lark fired three rounds in front of a Nike store following a fight involving a half-dozen people.

The shooting sent some shoppers running for cover and led officials to lock down the mall.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An hours-long standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into...
Armed man killed in standoff after trying to break into FBI Cincinnati headquarters
An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a...
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say
Cincinnati police say nine people were shot in a mass shooting outside a bar in OTR on Aug. 8.
2 suspects charged, 1 at-large in OTR shooting; Deters vows to put them away ‘forever’
The zoo says it will reveal the name of Bibi's new calf on August 15 (Cincinnati Zoo)
Zoo narrows it down to 2 names for new baby hippo
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers were chasing a stolen car when it hit another car...
3 hurt when chase ends in Walmart parking lot crash

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year.
J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year
Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say
Young suspect charged in triple killing
One employee is dead and another is under arrest in a stabbing at B.J. Restaurant and ...
1 worker dead, another under arrest after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall