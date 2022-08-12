Contests
School transportation changes coming for some CPS students

One of the major changes coming to CPS is transportation to avoid some of the issues from last year when CPS eliminated student routes with Metro, which sparked several protests.(MGN / Pixaby / PxHere)
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some Cincinnati Public Schools students will be getting to school differently this year when classes begin next week.

One of the major changes coming to the district is transportation to avoid some of the issues from last year when CPS eliminated student routes with Metro, which sparked several protests.

“This year, through the support of our board, all of our students K through 8th grade will be riding yellow buses,” explained CPS Superintendent Iranetta Wright. “Last year, our 7th and 8th-grade students rode the Metro bus, but this year they will be riding the yellow bus.”

Superintendent Wright said students involved in after-school activities will still rely on the Metro buses, along with 9th and 12-grade students.

“We will have a town hall on Sunday at 4 p.m. There’s a virtual town hall where we will be walking parents through how to find their bus route,” said Wright.

The spokesperson for the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority released a statement saying they are working to improve busing routes: “Multiple Metro routes will see minor time changes and increased frequency in the mornings and afternoons in preparation for the beginning of a new Cincinnati Public Schools.”

Teacher staffing is another struggle that CPS and schools across the country have been dealing with.

Wright said when she started in May, the district had 164 vacancies, and as of Thursday, they are now down to 39 vacancies.

“[It’s] Not where were want to be,” explained Wright. “We know that it’s important for every child to have a certified teacher in front of them.”

Wright said they are working with their union. Some teachers have committed to coming back into the class to help while recruiting efforts continue.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

