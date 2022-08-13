Contests
Actor and comedian Teddy Ray dies in Southern California

Teddy Ray, a comedian and actor who appeared on the HBO Max series “PAUSE with Sam Jay,” has...
Teddy Ray, a comedian and actor who appeared on the HBO Max series “PAUSE with Sam Jay,” has died, authorities confirmed on Saturday. He was 32.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Teddy Ray, a comedian and actor who appeared on the HBO Max series “PAUSE with Sam Jay,” has died, authorities confirmed on Saturday. He was 32.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s coroner’s office confirmed that the comedian, whose legal name was Theadore Brown, was found dead at a private residence on Friday morning in the desert community of Rancho Mirage, the Los Angeles Times reported. Sheriff’s Sgt. Brandi Swan told the newspaper that the cause of death was not known.

Entertainment companies and some of Ray’s fellow comedians reacted with sadness to the news of Ray’s death.

“Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” TV network Comedy Central said in a Twitter statement. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”

All Def Digital, a multi-platform media company that Ray had collaborated with, tweeted that it was “heartbroken” about the news of Ray’s death. “We will miss him every day but we know he will have Heaven laughing,” the tweet read.

Ray appeared as the bailiff on “PAUSE with Sam Jay,” appeared in the digital series Cancel Court, and was a stand-up comedian.

