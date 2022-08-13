Cool and Comfortable Weekend

Contests
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday will be dry and pleasant with cool weather in the morning and afternoon sun. Rain will become likely late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Rain could be heavy at times with a few thunderstorms possible too.

Monday begins with cloudy skies and clearing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s early next week with overnight lows cooler than normal too. Thursday and Friday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Clouds will begin to increase Friday but it remains dry with partly cloudy skies.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

