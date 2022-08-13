Female driver arrested after police chase in Mason

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase broke out after a driver failed to comply with a routine traffic stop on 1-71 on Saturday.

The driver, Charlene Wilcoxson was arrested for attempting to flee from law enforcement officers after Mason police tried to stop her for a traffic violation, according to Mason Police Department Sgt. Jeff Wyss.

Police received reports of a woman asleep at the wheel on East Main Street at Mason-Montgomery Road at 11:30 a.m., Wyss said.

According to Wyss, Mason police tried to stop a 2003 Ford F-150 for a traffic offense, but the vehicle continued southbound on Mason-Montgomery Road and later onto I-71 northbound.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined the chase, Wyss added.

The vehicle eventually came to a rest on I-71 south at mile marker 22.5 where Wilcoxson was taken into custody, Wyss explained.

