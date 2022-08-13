Contests
Hamilton County inmate allegedly makes threats to shoot courthouse with AK-47, court documents say

Lloyd Alexander, 36, was in court Saturday for allegedly making a terroristic threat, court...
Lloyd Alexander, 36, was in court Saturday for allegedly making a terroristic threat, court documents say.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An inmate will appear in court Saturday morning after allegedly stating that he wanted to shoot up the Hamilton County Courthouse with an AK-47, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit states that prosecutors heard 36-year-old Lloyd Alexander make the statement through a recorded phone call while Alexander was at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Alexander is charged with one count of making a terroristic threat.

Jail records also show that he has prior weapons and assault charges.

It is unclear what led up to the alleged statement.

The case is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall
