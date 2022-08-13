Hamilton County inmate allegedly makes threats to shoot courthouse with AK-47, court documents say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An inmate will appear in court Saturday morning after allegedly stating that he wanted to shoot up the Hamilton County Courthouse with an AK-47, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit states that prosecutors heard 36-year-old Lloyd Alexander make the statement through a recorded phone call while Alexander was at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Alexander is charged with one count of making a terroristic threat.

Jail records also show that he has prior weapons and assault charges.

It is unclear what led up to the alleged statement.

The case is still under investigation.

