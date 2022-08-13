Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash

Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into her car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.(E! Entertainment / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche’s car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.

Heche is brain dead and on life support, pending evaluation for organ donation.

“As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case,” the department announced Friday. “Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

Detectives looking into the crash had said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche, 53. She has been hospitalized at a Los Angeles burn center.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall
1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall
An hours-long standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into...
Armed man killed in standoff after trying to break into FBI Cincinnati headquarters
Lying in the middle of the cave, the kids had found Abby.
AMAZING: Dog missing for months reunited with family after spelunkers find her in cave
Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Middletown, according to Butler County...
Motorcycles collide, killing 1 rider, critically hurting the other
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations

Latest News

Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Suspect in Rushdie attack pleads not guilty in NY court
Officials say Duane Ketterman has cashed in a winning a lottery ticket twice in a month.
Lucky man wins lottery twice in a month
Andre Dockery died from a stabbing in Westwood, police said.
Man stabbed to death in Westwood, police say
Police in Arizona say an armed suspect was arrested after he tried to enter a school.
Police: Armed man arrested after trying to enter school; parents confront officers