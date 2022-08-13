Man stabbed to death in Westwood, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was fatally stabbed in Westwood Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers say they were dispatched around 5 a.m. to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue and found Andre Dockery, 41, with a stab wound to the torso.
Dockery died at the scene, police said.
It is unclear what led to the stabbing.
Officers are still investigating.
