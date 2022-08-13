Contests
Western & Southern Open kicks off Saturday

By Drew Amman
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Day one of the Western and Southern Open kicked off Saturday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Qualifying rounds started Saturday morning. It was also the return of Kids Day.

Kids participated in on-court activities, autograph sessions with players, balloon animal artists, and face painting.

“Some of them have never even been exposed to tennis, let alone our tournament, knowing we’re not only growing our fan base and the next generation, but we’re also growing the game of tennis,” Katie Haas said.

Large crowds began to gather as several players, like Rafael Nadal and Mateo Berrettini, started to practice.

Nadal is returning to the Western and Southern Open for the first time since 2017 and could be the next to last tournament for Serena Williams.

Williams announced her retirement from the sport through an Instagram post earlier this week.

“We have Serena playing for her final time here in Cincinnati, and so I know all the fans of Greater Cincinnati will be out to support her, and Rafa is returning for the first time in five years, so we know this place will be electric next week,” Haas said.

The Western and Southern Open will run through Aug. 21 before the players head to New York for the U.S. Open.

